Cricket Corner – The Harrison Parks 2022 Cricket Competition kicks off this weekend

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022– A very pleasant time of the day to all players, fans, spectators and cricket enthusiasts!

After a spectacular Marathon and a week break, the much anticipated starting of the Harrison Parks Cricket Competition for 2022 kicks off this weekend. Thanks to our ever supportive sponsor BOWEN AND BOWEN!

During the pandemic break, we have lost some of our well-loved supporters and fans. May their souls rest in peace! No names will be mentioned in order to avoid much ambiguities.

This year’s Marathon to my knowledge was very spectacular and successful. There were the regular teams and some new ones. At the end of the two-day Marathon, which was well organized by the Belize National Cricket Association headed by Dr. Roy Young, prizes were won by the following: First prize went to Belize Defence Force Team, receiving $1,000.00 donated by the Belize Sports Council; followed by second place winner, Wicked Eleven of Flowers Bank with $500.00 donated by Belize Rural North Area Representative, Hon. Marconi Leal. A special prize of $200.00 went to a newly formed team, Brave Eleven Reload of Willows Bank, captained by a very experienced lover of cricket, Mr. Garrett Joseph. This donation was presented to him and his team for the Most Disciplined Team in the Marathon. Special recognition goes to SPIEZ INTERNATIONAL for supporting the spirit of cricket in kind. Spiez International have assisted 10 out of the 16 teams with uniforms plus. Thanks, Spiez!

The following games are scheduled for this weekend:

Saturday, February 26

LEVEL ONE – BDF vs Excellence at Double Head Cabbage; Brilliant vs Wicked Eleven at Flowers Bank; Rural Mix vs Sunrise at Lords Bank.

LEVEL TWO – Rising Star vs Brave Eleven Reload at Willows Bank; Brave Union Boys vs St. Paul’s Strikers at St. Paul’s Bank; Surprise vs Western Eagles at Rancho Dolores; Progressive vs Long Journey at Sandhill.

Sunday, February 27

LEVEL ONE – Berlan vs Summer Fever at Bermudian Landing.

Best of luck to all teams! Play the game in the spirit of the sport, allowing spectators, families and friends to enjoy the game we so love. Respect each other so that you may be respected in return.

Have a fun filled cricket weekend, folks! Blessings!