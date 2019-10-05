Cricket Corner – Two young cricketers are off to India

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019– Hello to all cricket enthusiasts!

After a few weeks of not informing you of cricket activities, here I go with some very interesting news. The Association is pleased to inform you all that two youths, Abigail Banner of Easy Does It Cricket Club from Lemonal, and Lebron Broaster of Excellence Cricket Club from Double Head Cabbage, have been selected and are on their way to Bengaluru, India to learn about cricket. This initiative is being sponsored by the Government of India. This event is scheduled for a month.

We all wish these two bright youths the best. (My personal statement to you two: You have been chosen to go abroad to widen your knowledge. At the same time, you are representing Belize, your country. Please represent well; and above all, you are ambassadors of Belize.)

In other news:

A coaching session is scheduled in November, from the 7th to the 10th. This is being coordinated by West Indies Cricket. Two instructors will be coming to do the training. The venue is tentatively set for Burrell Boom. Teams captain are asked to submit two names that are interested and will attend the training. More on this as time progresses.

The T20 games are scheduled to start this Saturday at Landing.

The U15 and U19 matches are scheduled for Sunday, also at Landing. Till later for more information.

For more information on the coaching session, please contact Mr. Derick McFadzean at phone numbers 628-2436 or 614-7887.

Have a blessed weekend! Respect to one and all.