Cross Country fever is here again

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 7, 2022– It’s that time of year again, Easter approaching, and after two years of abstention due to Covid- 19 restrictions, Belizeans countrywide and in the diaspora are beginning to feel the growing excitement as the daily commercial bugle calls remind us that Cross Country time is here again.

The Juniors were in action this past Sunday with their Junior Cross Country 74-mile journey from the Succotz ferry in Benque Viejo to Belize City; this coming Sunday it will be the Women Cross Country, traveling the 70 miles from Columbus Park in San Ignacio to BTL Park in Belize City; and then next weekend, after three long years’ waiting, it will finally be the return of the legendary, historic, oldest and most unique cycling classic in the western hemisphere, Belize’s Annual Holy Saturday Cross Country Classic!

Much has been written about the history and mystique of this race, and the annals of history chronicles the wearers of the fabled garland from the first champion, Elston Kerr, in 1928 right through the decades and generations, the list to soon include the winner of the upcoming 92nd running of Holy Saturday Cross Country, from Belize City to San Ignacio and back.

The annual Holly Saturday Cross Country Classic has only been cancelled in 1932 (following the devastating 1931 hurricane on September 10), and in back-to-back years, 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last champion in 2019 is Guatemalan Julio Padilla. It is anticipated that he will be back to face the challenge from our Belizean cyclists, determined to try and bring the garland back home.

JUNIOR CROSS COUNTRY

In the 21st BEL Junior Cross Country last Sunday, April 3, some 18 junior cyclists started and 15 completed the journey, 13 doing it inside the time limit of 30 minutes after the winner, who came in solo, followed 3 minutes later by the second place finisher, and then two separate pelotons that arrived over 20 minutes later. This year’s Junior Champion was Renan Codd (G- Flow, 3:59:51); 2nd was Goran Gabourel (C-Ray Cycling, 4:03:15); 3rd Tyler Tejeda (Chavarria Cycling, 4:26:08); 4th Mark Bowman, Jr. (unattached, same time – st); 5th Travis Grinage (unattached, st); 6th Brandon Guerra (unattached, st); 7th Delton Rojas (unattached, st); 8th Elwin Humes (unattached, st); 9th Christopher Waight (Chavarria Cycling, 4:26:17); 10th Ramon Codd (st); 11th Jaylen Briceño (unattached, st); 12th Alvin Perdomo (unattached, st); and 13th Jamar Murray (G-Flow, st). Finishing outside the time limit were 14th Hubert Grinage (unattached, 5:10:33); and 15th Khalil Gentle (Team Cayo, st).

WOMEN CROSS COUNTRY

The 31st running of the Women Cross Country is this Sunday, April 10. Defending champion is Kaya Cattouse, and she is expected to be challenged by a stable of young up and coming female cyclists, as well as a few resilient veterans including former champions Alicia Thompson and Shalini Zabaneh.

HOLY SATURDAY CROSS COUNTRY

And then it will be the Big One on Holy Saturday, April 16! “Blow di bugle, bwai!!”