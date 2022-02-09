74 F
Curfew extended in new SI

Along with the opening of land borders and sea ports, the new Statutory Instrument extends the curfew and establishes a travel insurance requirement for tourists

BELMOPAN, Mon. Feb. 7, 2022– The most recent Statutory Instrument (SI)—no. 22 of 2022—which was published in the Gazette on February 5 and is set to come into effect on February 7, has extended the current curfew until March 6. As a result, Belizeans will still be expected to be in their homes from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“For the purposes of preventing, controlling, containing, and suppressing the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 and maintaining peace and public order, a curfew is hereby imposed commencing on February 7th, 2022, and ending on March 6th, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.,” states the SI.

SI 22 also includes an amendment to regulations regarding the opening of land and sea ports, stating that every land port and seaport will reopen on February 7, 2022. The operating hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for seaports and 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for land borders.

As was previously reported by the Ministry of Health, the SI also notes that every person (other than foreign tourists) entering Belize through any land or sea port will be tested by the Ministry for COVID-19. If that person is returning to Belize on the same day that they exited the country, however, they will be exempt from testing.

For those leaving the country, proof of vaccination, whether through a vaccination card or the Ministry’s Health Pass Vaccination App, will be required. This applies to all Belizean nationals and permanent residents above the age of twelve, persons holding temporary status (such as temporary employment permit, dependent’s permit, or student permit), and resident diplomats.

The SI further specified that “A person entering Belize through the Belize Northern Border shall enter through the Chactemal Bridge only.”

Additionally, the SI makes amendments to the entry requirements for foreign tourists, stating that as of February 15, every tourist entering Belize through the airport or any land port will be required to purchase travel insurance either before or upon arrival to Belize. According to the Belize Tourism Board, the cost of said travel insurance will be $18 per person. The Statutory Instrument notes that permanent residents, persons holding a temporary status in Belize, qualified retired persons, foreign nationals with long-stay status, airline crew and personnel, cruise ship passengers and crew, visiting nationals whose stay does not exceed one day, and any other category of persons determined by the Belize Tourism Board, are exempt from this.

