Customers of Gentleman Bar of St. Matthew held up and robbed

ST. MATTHEWS, Cayo District, Fri. Aug. 16, 2019– Sixteen customers who were drinking in Gentleman Bar in St. Matthews were all held hostage at gunpoint and forced to lie down on the floor of the bar and were robbed by four bandits who were not masked.

The four bandits, three of whom were armed, stole customers’ cell phones, wallets and their personal belongings. The bar was not robbed, and luckily, no one was hurt, although the bandits fired six shots to remind the customers that they were serious, then they escaped.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 last night. A customer who was in the bar told police that the bar was crowded and there were customers in the bar and outside in the rear.

He was in the rear when he heard shots being fired, and when he came out to see what was happening, he saw all the customers lying on the floor in the bar, and three bandits were searching their pockets and stealing their belongings.

As he was watching, one of the bandits pointed his gun at him and ordered him inside to join the others, but he sprinted into the bushes and got away. Shots were fired, but he was not hit, and he immediately called police, but the robbers escaped into the bushes before the police arrived.

Police searched the area for the robbers, but couldn’t find them.

Police are looking at footage taken by security cameras in the area to see if any of the four bandits could be identified, since they were not wearing masks.

None of the stolen items have been found so far.