Cycling – WW Road Race on Sunday, December 9

Sports — 08 December 2018 — by Jerome “Comogys” Williams – WW Chairman
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 6, 2018– Weekend Warriors Cycling Club (WW) would like to invite all WW members to participate in the Road Race this Sunday, December 9. Class “A” riders leave at 9:30 a.m. from Leslie’s Imports and travel through the Boom Road to the Philip Goldson (Northern) Highway, heading east over the Haulover Bridge, to end at Airport Plaza, for 40 miles. Class “B” riders start half hour earlier at 9:00 a.m. and travel the same route.

Motorists, please take note.

