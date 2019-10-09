CYDP Peace Cup 2019 weekend results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 7, 2019– The CYDP Peace Cup 2019 football tournament continued on Saturday, October 5, with 4 games at the MCC Grounds.

In game 1, Eagles defeated Ladyville FC, 3-1, with goals from Michael Robinson (16’) and Keron “Benny” Patnett (63’ & 85’); while David Solorzano (87’) scored for Ladyville FC.

Game 2 saw Barrack Road FC with a 2-nil win over Starz Academy, courtesy of a goal each from Jamaal Ford (3’) and Dejean Thompson (64’).

In game 3, Emmanuel Eiley exploded for 5 goals (20’, 24’, 49’, 76’ & 81’) to lead Caye Caulker Avengers FC to a 6-0 shelling of Face of Belize, with Jaheed Baptist (60’ PK) netting the other goal from the penalty spot.

And in game 4, Lake-I FC dropped Heights FC, 4-2, with goals from David McCaulay, Sr. (9’), Hubert Baptist (22’ & 66’) and Leary Simon (63’); while Heights’ goals were by Michael Martinez (20’) and Kenton Pandy (89’).

There will be games on Saturday and Sunday this coming weekend:

Saturday, October 12

11:00 a.m. – CRFC vs Berger FC

1:00 p.m. – Lucky Strike FC vs FC Elite

3:00 p.m. – Stars Academy vs Face of Belize

Sunday, October 13

11:00 a.m. – Ladyville FC vs Lucky Strike FC

1:00 p.m. – Ebony Lake FC vs Sports in Education

3:00 p.m. – Stars Academy vs Lake-I FC