Dangers to ICJ

March 6, 2019– First and foremost, before Belize takes the very serious step of going into this dangerously risky ICJ/Guatemala/Belize case, Belize needed to have undertaken some very in-depth studies, analyses, research and investigations into all the possible flaws, weaknesses and vulnerabilities Guatemala could exploit and use to justify its claim to Belize. It is a must for Belize to definitively survey, locate and demarcate its borders and territory. Belize must secure and fortify its intelligence and defense to repel aggression. Belize should also have undertaken similar investigations into the 1859 and all other Treaties, discussions, agreements and/or understandings with the other nations concerned in the case.

Powerful and geo-political nations, such as the US, Britain, Spain (that was the colonizer nation of all Central America in the early 1800’s), NATO members, Africa, India, Mexico, Canada, SICA, OAS, UN and CARICOM all make public and international statements to put themselves in a favourable international light while for other reasons and confidential objectives of their own they support and even finance quite different positions.

In January, 1962, Francisco Sagastume Ortiz and some armed supporters – – Guatemalan flag and constitution in hand – – crossed into southern Belize.

The British were still around and repelled the intrusion, and captured and imprisoned Sagastume and Gustavo Rosado. But by December of the same year, Britain, under international pressure released them. The question is what international influence(s) forced Britain to release invaders into a colony that by customary international standards it was obliged to protect.

For some years now the Adjacency Zone Issue has presented challenges to Belize, Guatemala and international peace-making bodies. Guatemala has not only defied the solutions attempted, but it has further advanced into additional violations at the Sarstoon, providing for itself a position of swapping Belize’s western border for southern Sarstoon. We have had the 17 and 13 Proposals and the Heads of Agreement – all supposedly proposed as solutions to the Guatemalan Claim. But under close inspection, they were all paths to cede Belize to Guatemala.

Now, Belize is faced with and is contemplating going to the ICJ with Guatemala. Guatemala – – constitution in hand, its military behind and deadlier in purpose – – is coming at Belize, with an unreliable and unpredictable ICJ to adjudicate. The Government leaders of Belize, without the British to the rescue, are frustrated and confused about what to do, but yet are resolute and ready to lead the nation into accepting to plunge into this extremely dangerous half-baked ICJ fiasco. It is a gross misjudgment and irresponsible analysis of the facts, be they direct or indirect, legal or circumstantial.

What vulnerabilities and flaws in the Adjacency Zone discussions have not only hindered progress in those negotiations but have only more enabled Guatemala to advance into the Sarstoon? One defiant and provocative incursion into Belize by Guatemalan officials may be considered a mere provocation. But more progressively bolder challenges demonstrate Guatemala’s greater confidence in the validity and the rightness of its claim.

The defense and security of Belize is intended to be uncompromised, inviolable; protected by domestic and foreign policies, and competent and efficient intelligence; and backed by experience for delicate judgement to inform of and ward off incursions, and legislative and legal practices to defend against abuse of power by national leaders. This held for Belize when it was a colony. It still holds for Belize now as an independent nation, which should unite as an independent people with the resolve to secure our national future and welfare.

Belize needs to declare emphatically and to aggressively internationalize that it is Belize’s basic and indisputable right and duty to maintain, nurture and cherish all its fundamentals and characteristics, its sovereignty, territory and security. Belize gives no foreign entity any authority, jurisdiction or power to interfere with, alter or modify any of its fundamentals in any way whatsoever.

Belize went into independence with some unresolved British flaws and vulnerabilities which now threaten Belize’s very existence, national security, sovereignty, boundaries and territory. It sounds so very easy that Guatemala will not recognize our flaws to take to the ICJ. Just the frightening opposite is the most probable.

Way forward

1. Every single one eligible to vote to:

Register to vote

To save Yourself, Family and Belize

2. How to vote:

No to ICJ

To save Yourself, Family and Belize from Guatemala

3. Negotiate to strengthen the borders of Belize

So we are no more a colonial football

4. What next:

Work along with Competent Leaders to develop Belize, You & Family