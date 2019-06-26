Dangriga Mayor’s Cup knockout playoffs this weekend

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Sun. June 23, 2019– The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) Top of Formhas a scheduled meeting for the playoffs of the Dangriga Mayor’s Cup tomorrow, and are inviting the coaches and managers of the eight qualified teams upstairs of the Dangriga Town Hall, on Monday, June 24, starting at 7:00 p.m., in order for us to discuss the playoffs knockout round, which will be starting this upcoming weekend.

Mayor’s Cup Playoffs Knockout Round schedule:

Friday, June 28

6:30 p.m. – Conquerors vs New Site Tire Depot

8:30 p.m. – Silk Grass SG Ballers vs Valley Pride

Sunday, June 30

3:30 p.m. – Foreshore Empire vs Pomona Warriors

5:30 p.m. – Young General (YG) vs Sampson Proper Fix