Dangriga sports stats – Mayor’s Cup finals next week Sunday; Fubu signs with Wagiya

Sports — 20 July 2019 — by Mervin “Rugged” Flores
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. July 18, 2019

Mayor’s Cup next week

At the Mayor’s request, the Dangriga Mayor’s Cup championship finals will be held next week Sunday, July 28, at the Carl Ramos Stadium.

PLB football

Wagiya Football Club breaking news – the newly improved Wagiya Football Club has signed their very own Carlton “Fubu” Thomas from Police United FC. Fubu is now back home for this upcoming PLB season along with Elroy “Bib” Kuylen and the other newly signed players.

Dangriga’s Wagiya is on a mission this PLB season, folks. The entire Dangriga fans will rally along with our newly improved PLB team for this season, home team Wagiya. Home and away, the drums will just continue to roll with lot more energy like never before. WAGIYA MEME!

