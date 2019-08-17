Dangriga sports stats – PLB Week 4, Stann Creek District derby – Altitude vs Wagiya in Mangro Creek, and Valley Pride Freedom Fighters vs Placencia Assassins in Placencia

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Wed. Aug. 14, 2019

Basketball – DBA U-23 Summer Bounce Week 3

Week 3 games in the Dangriga Basketball Association (DBA) U-23 Summer Bounce Tournament were held on Friday night, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, at the Russell Chiste Garcia Auditorium.

Hopkins Assassins remains the tournament’s top-ranked team, and is followed by Harlem Shockers, with Independence Young Generals, New Site Raiders and Benguche Warriors rounding out the Top Five.

In game 1 on Friday night, Hopkins Assassins blew out Foreshore Pelicans, 74-38, to register their third win. Hopkins Assassins – Nayib Casimiro 20 pts 10 rbs 3 asst 1 blk, Dykes Castillo 16 pts 19 rbs 4 asst 2 stls, Kenton Augustine 15 pts 7 rbs 5 asst 3 stls; and Foreshore Pelicans – Erwin Middleton 14 pts 6 rbs 3 asst, Irakeem Lewis 9 pts 7 rbs 2 asst 5 stls 1 blk, Jaheim A Ciego 6 pts 6 rbs 2 asst 2 stls 1 blk.

In game 2, Harlem Shockers dropped Ghans Vipers, 64-45, to remain undefeated after 3 weeks of basketball entertainment. Harlem Shockers – Donell Arzu 15 pts 9 rbs 3 asst 3 stls 1 blk, Howard Arzu 10 pts 9 rbs 2 stls, Delbert Benguche 9 pts 4 rbs; and Ghans Vipers – Martin Nolberto 21 pts 7 rbs 5 asst 4 stls, Brian Kelly 14 pts 8 rbs 3 asst 2 stls, Malique Ciego 6 pts 9 rbs 3 stls.

In Saturday’s opener, it was New Site Raiders, 73-60, over Sittee River Gentle Giants. New Site Raiders – Kyron Molina 22 pts 19 rbs 4 asst 2 stls 2 blks, Cylen Wade 19 pts 6 rbs 7 asst 3 stls, and Aaron Allison 14 pts 5 rbs 11 asst 2 stls; Sittee River Gentle Giants – Delroy Reynard 20 pts 6 rbs, Roy Cutkelvin 15 pts 7 rbs 4 asst 2 stls, Enrique Bermudez 11 pts 9 rbs 2 stls

And in the nightcap, Independence Young Generals defeated Benguche Warriors, 56-47. Independence Young Generals – Lisani Lambey 12 pts 8 rbs 4 asst 2 stls, Bent Burgess 10 pts 14 rbs 2 stls, Fredrick R. Williams 9 pts 7 rbs 3 asst 3 stls.

The DBA 2019 Summer Bounce basketball tournament continues this weekend with Week 4 games at the Russell Chiste Garcia Auditorium.

Friday, August 16

6:30 p.m. – Harlem Shockers vs New Site Raiders

8:30 p.m. – Benguche Warriors vs Ghans Vipers

Saturday, August 17

6:30 p.m. – Sittee River Gentle Giants vs Foreshore Empire8:30 p.m. – Independence Young Generals vs Hopkins AssassinsValley football

In Week 4 results from the North Stann Creek Cup 2019, played at Pomona New Site Football Field last Sunday, in game 1, Sarawee Bullets won over Valley Stars, 3 to 2; and in game 2, Pomona Warriors won over Hummingbird United, 7 to 1. Upcoming Week 5 games at Pomona New Site Field:Sunday, August 181:30 p.m. – Mullins River Tiger Tacklers vs Strikers3:30 p.m. – Valley Stars vs Pomona

Cycling

In conjunction with this year’s September celebrations, the Dangriga Town Council, in collaboration with the Dangriga Amateur Cycling Association, will be hosting the 3rd Annual Mayor’s Classic on Sunday, September 8. Starting (at 1:00 p.m.) and finishing in front of the Dangriga Police Station, this will be a criterium race that will be 10 laps around the Main Streets of Dangriga. This is an Open race for Over-35 amateur riders from across the country of Belize. There will be cash prizes from first to fifth finishers. For more information, Over-35 amateur riders from across the country can contact: Mr. T at 631-6392, Moses Lopez at 625-4022, Rugged Flores at 629-8470.

PLB Week 4 football

Week 4 from the Premier League of Belize (PLB) this weekend down South will be the Stann Creek District derby, both Saturday & Sunday. This Saturday, August 17, inside the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence Village at 7:30 p.m., home team Altitude FC will host newly improved Wagiya Football Club. Wagiya just came off a 2-nil victory last weekend over BDF, while Altitude FC came off a 3 to 1 loss to Belmopan Bandits.

Sunday, August 18, will see the two teams that are currently at the bottom of the standings facing each other at 4:00 p.m. – Placencia Assassins will host Freedom Fighters Valley Pride in Placencia.

There will be no PLB games this weekend at the Carl Ramos Stadium. Everything will be more deep south – Mango Creek, Placencia, and also Seine Bight Village, as they are celebrating their 3-days Annual Seine Bight Day anniversary.