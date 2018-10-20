Dangriga Weekend Billiards Tournament

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Oct. 18, 2018– Over the weekend in Dangriga Town, Mayor Humphreys Bi-monthly Individual Pool Tournament at Aba Isieni Cool Spot had 22 players from across the Stann Creek District and Dangriga Town partaking in a very intense competition. The senior veteran “Squa” emerged as the victor for this tournament.

The winners were: Charles “Squa” Rivas in first place; Jose “Pollo” Moralez, second place; and Edwin Vargas, third place.