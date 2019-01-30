Daniel Conorquie and the Dream Ballers dominate Verdes in home opener

Neblbelize.com, January 28, 2019

Berisford Codd, Jr. ©

After dropping their season opener against defending champions, Mirage/Smart Belize Hurricanes, the Dream Ballers bounced back in a big way by blowing Verdes out of the Russell “Chiste” Garcia Auditorium by a score of 82-55. Leading the way for the Dream Ballers once again was Belizean American standout Daniel Conorquie, who finished the game with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Another strong showing against the Bandits next week should have Conorquie atop the first NEBL 2019 MVP watch!

American Import Delvon Henderson, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, rose to the challenge of being the defensive anchor for the Dream Ballers, as he held his ground against the gifted Kris Frazier and the enforcer Elsworth Itza.

Kris Frazier, my preseason favourite for MVP, was the only Verdes player to score in double digits, as he finished with a strong double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, including 11-14 from the free throw line. While Frazier did his damage from the free throw line, the absence of Richard Troyer (and his shooting ability) made Frazier have to work for his money in the paint.

Next Games

Griga travels to Belmopan to play the Bandits on Friday, February 1.

Verdes is off until Friday, February 8, when they will take on the Hurricanes at the Civic.