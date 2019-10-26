Darren Gentle, 26, executed in Orange Walk

Was the Ministry of Works employee set up?

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019– Darren Lee Gentle, 26, an office assistant of the Ministry of Works, Orange Walk Town, was shot in the head and killed by an unknown gunman at about 8:00 last night while he was sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV that was parked on the San Jose Nuevo Palmar Road in Orange Walk Town.

Gentle, the son of Ministry of Works CEO Errol Gentle, was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he was officially declared dead on arrival.

Information to us is that at about 7:30 last night, Gentle and his friend went to the Nuevo Palmar Road to meet a man. When they arrived at the agreed location for the rendezvous, Gentle’s friend got out of the SUV and crossed the street to talk to the man, who was waiting in his vehicle.

While Gentle’s friend was across the street, talking to the man, Gentle waited in the front passenger seat of their SUV and the killer came out of the bushes on his side of the vehicle and shot him in the head.

When the shots were fired, his friend ran for cover in the bushes. The man in the vehicle drove away, and the murderer disappeared.

Senior Superintendent of the Police Department, Hilberto Romero, said that they saw Gentle motionless in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Police say that they found two expended shells at the scene and are looking for two men who they believe have knowledge of the crime.

Many believe that the shooting is drug-related; however, Sr. Supt. Hilberto Romero said that they are not sure about that, and would only say that Gentle and his friend went to the area to meet a man.

Romero said that Gentle is not known to police.