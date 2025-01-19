Belize City hosts Public Investment Forum 2025

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Jan. 16, 2025

With former Ambassador to Belize, Michelle Kwan leaving office this week, her successor, David Hodge was welcomed as the new Chargé d’affaires to Belize.

Hodge holds a wealth of experience in the field, having served over 30 years in the diplomatic corps, with his latest position as the US Consul General in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the fourth time he was in that country, as he began his career in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. After that, he served twice in the country, at the Embassy in Brasília, but in different positions – as Cultural Attaché and Environmental, Science and Technology Attaché.

His experience in the Diplomatic Service also includes stints in Thailand, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, Panama, Portugal, and Mozambique. Hodge also served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Guatemala as recently as 2021, before his assignment as Consul General in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 13, 2021.

He received undergraduate degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington and a Master’s from Georgetown University. Hodge speaks Portuguese, Spanish, and Thai.

Chargé d’affaires Hodge arrived in the country on Thursday, January 16, and will be stationed at the US Embassy in Belmopan. He will take over from outgoing Ambassador Kwan who served in the position for the past 27 months.