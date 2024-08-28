Record profits projected for Boledo

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 26, 2024

One of the longest traditions in Belize’s history – the Queen of the Bay pageant – took place on Saturday night, August 24, at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City, and concluded with the selection of this year’s Queen, Deanni Janae Laing, who will receive the crown, scepter, and robe from the previous Queen of the Bay, Keely Faux.

“I was happy when I heard my name!” said Laing to Amandala. “I was grateful to God at that moment because He aligned everything on this journey that led to my victory,” she added.

The 79th Annual Queen of the Bay pageant saw 11 young women from across the country vying for the crown: Nia Figueroa — Miss San Pedro; Shamira Usher – Miss Benque Viejo; Lupita Aldana — Miss Caye Caulker; Arnisha Arnold — Miss Stann Creek West; Tinaya Castillo — Miss San Ignacio/Santa Elena; Dorinay Ramirez — Miss Orange Walk; Seleny Perez — Miss Belmopan; Terryle Arana — Miss Stann Creek Central; Dilhani Godoy — Miss Corozal; Heavenly Bradley — Miss Belize City; and Deanni Laing — Miss Belize Rural.

Heavenly Bradley of Belize City was the second runner-up, and Lupita Aldana of Caye Caulker was the first runner-up. The women were judged on their eloquence, their walk, their talents, and of course, their curtsy. Laing was declared the winner of three out of four categories – Miss Eloquent, Best Dressed, and Miss Curtsy. Best Talent went to Heavenly Bradley.

Laing will be officially crowned on September 10 at the traditional St. George’s Caye Day ceremonies at Memorial Park in Belize City.

AMANDALA Ed. Note: The 78th Queen of the Bay, Kendall Morgan, who represented Belize Rural, could not complete her reign after being stripped of her title on August 14 by the Queen of the Bay Committee due to certain contractual infractions; and as per the rule, her first runner-up, Keely Faux of Stann Creek West assumed the Queen of the Bay title to complete her reign until September 10 when she will transfer the crown to the 79th Queen of the Bay, Deanni Laing.)