Decomposed body found near Gra Gra Lagoon

Relatives of Derrick Ramirez say that they believe that the headless corpse is his

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Aug. 12, 2019– A body that was in an advanced state of decomposition was found at about 9:30 this morning near the Gra Gra Lagoon in the Commerce Bight area of Dangriga. The corpse is said to be that of a dark-complexioned male person.

Joseph Myvett, Assistant Commissioner of Police, told us this morning that they are trying to identify the corpse.

There are presently two men from Dangriga who went missing in the area of Cross Caye in the Stann Creek District — Derrick Ramirez, 24, who went missing last Sunday, August 4, and Oscar Williams, Jr., who was reported missing last Friday.

Information to us this evening is that a family member of Derrick Ramirez was taken to view the corpse and saw that the corpse was headless, but he was able to identify Ramirez due to tattoos that were on his arms and chest, and the clothes and personal items that were found on him.

Police, however, have not yet made the identification official.