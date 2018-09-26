Decomposing body of Miguel Arroyo, 23, found in northern San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Sept. 24, 2018– The search for Miguel Arroyo, 23, a fisherman of San Pedrito, San Pedro, who has been missing since Friday, September 10, came to a sad conclusion at about 1:00 on Saturday afternoon when his body was found in an advanced state of decomposition in some bushes about 75 yards from the lagoon in an area about 1.5 miles into Northern San Pedro.

He was identified by members of his family. Arroyo was wearing a silver chain with a silver cross and a white G-shock watch, which were found on him.

Information to us is that an onsite postmortem exam on Arroyo’s body was conducted today and at the conclusion of the autopsy, conducted by Dr. Mario Estradabran and his team, it was reported that Arroyo’s death was caused by an injury to his head.

Arroyo was then buried at the San Pedro Town cemetery.

We reported that at about 2:00 on the afternoon of Friday, September 10, Miguel Arroyo left his home in San Pedrito to go to the nearby store to make some purchases and that was the last time he was seen.

Police say that on the night of September 8, Arroyo became involved in an altercation with a man during an event in San Pedro, and the man threatened him. Today, Police said that a suspect was detained, and after questioning, he was released for lack of sufficient evidence.