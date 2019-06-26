Destroyed plane found in Blue Creek

BLUE CREEK, Orange Walk District, Mon. June 24, 2019– The remnants of a plane were found in Blue Creek at about 10:00 Friday morning. Police said that they searched the area, but nothing else was found.

ACP Joseph Myvett said that an investigation into the destroyed plane has begun.

According to Por Esto a Mexican online newspaper, the plane was identified as a Cessna-type plane used by drug traffickers operating on the Mexico-Belize border to transport from 400 kilos to half a ton of drugs.

Many drug traffickers use the area, according to the newspaper’s online report, because there is little or no law enforcement in the area.