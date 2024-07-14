YWCA elects new Board of Directors

Photo: Ellis Meighan

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 11, 2024

31-year-old Ellis Meighan of Belize City is still wanted in Belize for the murder of 32-year-old Roy Lee Burgess and the attempted murder of 26-year-old Maia James several months ago in Placencia Village.

Following reports that James, who survived the gunshots and is now in the U.S., had told media outlets in the U.S. that a high-ranking officer had assisted Meighan to escape out of Placencia and eventually the country of Belize following the incident, local media asked Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams to comment.

“That information reached me, and the police officer who allegedly transported him out of Placencia has been transferred from there,” said Commissioner Williams. “I wish I could do more, but the truth is that we don’t have the proof to ascertain that he did it. So, the least I could have done was to get him out of Placencia. Because, we don’t want to have a situation where we have police officers who are enabling criminals from Belize or anywhere else to go into Placencia and do what they need to do and then facilitate them out. That cannot happen. So, that officer has been removed from Placencia,” he added.

In the meantime, Meighan is being held captive at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, California after he attempted to enter the US illegally and was detained. He was set to be deported; however, he is reportedly claiming asylum in the country.

ComPol Williams has told the local media that they have already provided information to US authorities concerning Meighan being wanted in Belize. Due to his claims of asylum, it will make the deportation process a lengthy one, but the ComPol remains optimistic.

“We have done all that we can in submitting the relevant documents to the US authorities and it’s a matter of them to go through the process now and see whether or not they are going to send him back. We had instances before where they have returned wanted persons to us, so I am optimistic that the same is going to be done,” he said.

The motive for Burgess’s death? It is alleged that a “white” woman, who reportedly is the ex-girlfriend of Burgess, gave Meighan instructions to kill him, as she was heartbroken due to their relationship ending.