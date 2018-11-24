US District Court found John McAfee liable for death of neighbor, Gregory Faull

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Nov. 20, 2018– John McAfee, the British-born antivirus software pioneer who also holds United States citizenship, fled Belize in November 2012, after his neighbor, Gregory Faull, 52, was murdered on northern Ambergris Caye and he (McAfee) was named by Belize police as “a person of interest.” McAfee, often described as eccentric, eluded police in Belize and turned up in Guatemala, where he faked a heart attack and was eventually freed by authorities there.

While he has consistently denied any involvement in the death of Faull, a retired Florida contractor who was residing in Belize, McAfee was sued by the estate of Faull in the US. On Wednesday, November 14, a US federal judge from the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division, ruled that McAfee is liable in the wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against him by the estate of Gregory Faull.

US District Judge, Gregory A. Presnell, said in the two-page order, issued from his chambers, “On July 25, 2018, Plaintiff filed a motion for entry of default judgment (Doc. 113). By that motion, Plaintiff seeks entry of default judgment as to liability and a jury trial on damages.”

The judge ordered: “The Court will enter default judgment as to liability in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant for the wrongful death of Gregory V. Faull” and further stated, “The Court will conduct a bench trial to determine damages on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5A, Fifth Floor, George C. Young, United States.”

The order also stated that the plaintiff is to serve the defendant by mail at his last known address.

McAfee, according to published reports in the United States, has changed address a number of times since he fled from Belize and Guatemala. A few years ago he was featured in a full-length documentary entitled, “Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee.” Gringo is a Showtime documentary which depicts the life of McAfee in Belize. The documentary, which was directed by Nanette Burstein, suggests that McAfee was involved in the death of Faull, even though he was not charged with any crime in Belize, said Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia.

The death of Gregory Faull is yet one more of those murders in Belize for which no one has been held accountable.