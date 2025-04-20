New Transport Board named

Gian Cho, Executive Director of the National Forensics Science Service

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Apr. 11, 2025

On Thursday, April 10, a National Stakeholder Validation Workshop was held to review the draft DNA bill for Belize, as the country prepares to implement a system of deploying DNA analysis to solve crimes through scientific methods.

The United Nations Development Program led the workshop.

“We’re still in the drafting phase. This bill will not be enacted into law today, tomorrow, or next month. It still has to go through additional revisions at the Attorney General’s Ministry,” said Gian Cho, Executive Director of the Belize National Forensic Science Service, during the workshop.

“A bill like this has to go to the House, so it can take a few months. Our target is by the end of 2025 to have it passed,” he added.

The Bill is aimed at establishing a national DNA database, which will involve providing a framework for the operation of the database through facilitating the collection and use of DNA samples in the investigation and prosecution of indictable offences; providing for the collection of DNA samples in a manner that respects a person’s bodily integrity, privacy, and dignity, and is consistent with human rights values; providing for the management, retention, and destruction of DNA samples and DNA profiles; providing for the investigation of missing persons and unidentified deceased persons; and establishing an oversight body for related matters.

“The main thing that it seeks to do is to establish a national DNA database. Other countries have such a database. We don’t have a DNA database yet for Belize. To establish a DNA database for the investigation and prosecution of criminal offenses, we’re dealing with people’s human genetic data. There are several international norms and practices for collecting, storing, and searching. We need to make sure that we have regulations or laws in place that govern how a national DNA database is established,” said Cho.

“The draft bill will be transformative for Belizeans overall; in terms of the legislation, it will transform the way that we do justice in Belize with the legislation in place. It embodies the National Forensic Science Services to be able to create a DNA database,” said Amilin Mendez, representative of the UNDP.

“If you have a matter on hand, if you are the victim, you would be able to get justice in a [more timely] manner. If you’re suspected of a crime and your DNA does not match, you would not have to be on remand, because it’s clear that you’re not guilty of any of these crimes. So, this will transform the way that we process evidence in the country, and it will help persons to get a timely verdict,” she added.

The Stakeholder Validation Workshop was conducted through the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, via its National Forensic Science Service, with funding through the PACE Justice Project.