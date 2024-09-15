Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

Photo: Jenny Lovell

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2024

Reports reaching KREM News/XTV are that at least one doctor attached to the Western Regional Hospital has been written-up regarding the handling of the case of 73-year-old Jenny Lovell, an iconic Belizean singer and psychotherapist. She passed away on June 28 of this year after being treated at the hospital the evening before. Following Jenny’s death her younger sister, Dr. Glenda Lovell, who is an internist in the United States, wrote to Ministry of Health and Wellness officials on July 25 requesting an investigation, and saying that there was negligent care on the part of physicians at the hospital. She argued that not enough was done to get to the bottom of the respiratory issues her sister was facing. Jenny was then sent home while still in a precarious state.

When we sought comment from the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Jorge Polanco, he told us that the matter had been addressed and provided no other details when asked how. He told other media that due to patient confidentiality we should contact Dr. Lovell for details. However, when we spoke with her last week, she told us that no one from the Ministry had contacted the family. We have since learned that there was a case review on August 19 where it was determined that standard protocols had not been followed. There was a lack of proper physical examination, missed tests and no clear diagnosis.

Further information to KREM News/XTV is that the doctor involved has been ordered to undergo immediate rotation at all departments of the hospital, where his management of patients will be regularly assessed. Additionally, he must engage in continuous professional development and training.

Our reports are that other medical personnel who were involved in Jenny’s treatment have also been written-up. To this date, Dr. Lovell says the family has not been contacted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Courtesy KREM News/XTV