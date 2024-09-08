Elswith Claire becomes the first female Bishop in Belize

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

I was very upset when the dredging equipment first appeared on the Will Bauer Flats. I believed that it was unconscionable for the government to allow such detrimental consequences on a fragile ecosystem. One that is the lifeblood for many ordinary Belizeans trying to make a living. Also, a showcase for foreign fishermen and women, who love fly fishing and the elusive bonefish! Well, I was happy to learn that this government once again acquiesced to the will of the people, and closed the door on private ownership of public lands that are for the people of Belize.

We are always critical of the government for some of the choices they make, but when they do the right thing, we must also applaud them with the same vigor we use to criticize what we believe are ill-conceived decisions. The 6-million-dollar land deal in Belmopan still stinks to high heaven, in my opinion, but we will have to wait and see how that goes. Right now, cheers to the PUP government for again, doing the right thing!

I remember in 1979, giving up my job, and leaving my family in the States to campaign for the UDP. Some might say that it was a foolish thing to do, and they might be right, especially seeing what my ex party has devolved into. But that is how much of a believer I was. I didn’t do it because I thought I would get something out of it; in fact, even when they eventually won in 1984, I neither asked for, nor was ever given anything. I did it for love of country, and I thought that they could do a better job. I was an idiot!

I could never be a PUP; and I could never, ever, be a member of what’s left of the shambles of a moribund UDP. But I will always be fair, not blinded by party colors or dogmas. The current government is at least amenable to changes when the public demand them, mostly. Sometimes they don’t, and we shouldn’t give them a pass; but at the same time, we should have the hope that they have the best interests of the country at heart. Without a viable opposition, there’s nothing to stop them from running roughshod over the country, ignoring whatever roadblocks that might be in their way; well, maybe not roadblocks, more like speed bumps.

So, yes, they deserve credit when it’s due; and Will Bauer is a good example, along with offshore drilling and Vulcan. Millions of dollars sacrificed for the good of the country, its ecology, and for the will of the people. We might be Third World, but our Jewel is absolutely First, and we should always treat it that way.

There is so much competition in the world these days, especially in the area of tourism. We have been gifted this little piece of paradise in the heart of the Caribbean basin. Don’t ever let anyone come in here and dictate our fate, especially with promises they will never keep! This land is ours; we should be proud of it, cherish it, respect it, and most importantly, take good care of it. And always be aware of the Barbarians at the gate, foreign and local, trying to force themselves in!

I’ve changed my mind. Yah dah fu we, Belize!

Glen