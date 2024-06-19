World Blood Donor Day 2024

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17, 2024

Today, Monday, June 17, the University of Belize’s Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Luz Longsworth has been elected as the Vice Chairperson for the Board of Trustees of the University of Belize (UB).

A meeting was held by the university’s Board of Trustees last week on Thursday, June 13, where Dr. Longsworth was elected, according to a press release issued by UB. She holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (Higher Education Management) from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, and is currently the Senior Corporate Director of Sandals Corporate University.

The Chairman of UB’s Board of Trustees, Godfrey Smith, said “Dr. Longsworth’s deep and relevant experience as a former Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Affairs of the University of the West Indies, and a former Principal of UWI’s Open Campus, positions her to make a substantial contribution to UB’s development. We are excited to have her on board.”

Dr. Longsworth said, “I am excited and honored to be a part of Belize’s national university’s Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with the team and contributing to UB’s institutional development.”

Dr. Longsworth is expected to serve in her position for three years.