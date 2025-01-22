Belizean students shine in Robotics Competition in Barbados

(l-r) Alexis Downes-Amsterdam, Director General of CARIFORUM and Hon. Dr. Osmond Martinez, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Trade

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 20, 2025

Hon. Dr. Osmond Martinez, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Trade, assumed the Chair of CARIFORUM, or the Caribbean Forum on January 1, but was officially handed the post on Thursday, January 16.

CARIFORUM, or the Caribbean Forum, is a collective of Caribbean countries that work together on economic issues with the European Union (EU). The Dominican Republic and the 15 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states are members of CARIFORUM.

With Hon. Dr. Martinez’s newly gained position, Belize hosted a CARIFORUM delegation from January 14 – 17, led by Director General Alexis Downes-Amsterdam, with support from Yvanette Baron George and Rovin Ghansham. The delegation met with Belizean officials on critical CARIFORUM matters to ensure a seamless transition and effective leadership during Belize’s tenure.

The meeting included discussions with Ministerial officials, Executive, and technical level personnel in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, highlighting key areas such as policy dialogue, EPA institutional frameworks, development cooperation initiatives, and trading relationships under the CARIFORUM/EU and UK Economic Partnership Agreements. The meetings also included the Trade and Development Committee and the Joint Council.

The four-day meeting reflects CARIFORUM’s dedication to fostering coordination and collaboration among its members. Belize’s Chairmanship marks a pivotal opportunity to advance CARIFORUM’s objectives, strengthen regional cooperation, and drive impactful outcomes for member states.

Hon. Dr. Martinez will hold the position for six months, from January to June of this year.