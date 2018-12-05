Early morning execution in the city

Francis Gill, 47, shot and killed in his vehicle

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 3, 2018– Francis Gill, 47, a laborer of Belize City, had just driven up to his yard in Coral Grove, Belize City, at about 1:30 this morning, when multiple shots rang out and he and his wife were struck. Betzy Gill, Francis’ wife, was hit in her foot and ankle, while Gill was hit in the left side of his head.

Police said that on their arrival on the scene, they saw Gill slumped over the steering wheel of his Nissan Altima car, and he was already dead.

Police say that the gunman who killed Gill, and shot his wife, was lurking in the shadows, lying in wait for Gill’s arrival at his home. Police said that 4 expended 9mm cases were found on the scene.

During the police press brief held this afternoon at the Raccoon Street Police Station, Inspector Wilfred Ferufino, Deputy Commander of Crimes Investigation, said that they have some leads that they are following. He said they are looking for a man of interest who they believe can help the investigation.

Four years ago, on September 2, 2014, Gill was buying food at the popular Li Chee fast food restaurant on Freetown Road, when a man drove onto the sidewalk in a vehicle and knocked him down. The man’s vehicle rode over one of Gill’s legs, causing damages that were so severe that the leg had to be amputated. Gill told police that he did not know the reason that the man, whom he said he did not know, injured him.