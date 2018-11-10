Edreena Lambey is Ms. Garifuna Belize 2018-2019

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Sat. Nov. 3, 2018– On Saturday, November 3, the National Garifuna Council held its annual Ms. Garifuna Belize Cultural Pageant at the Ecumenical Auditorium in Dangriga Town.

This event followed the National Solidarity Mass held the same morning at the Sacred Heart Church.

Six young ladies vied for the title: Shenell Nunez – Ms. Garifuna Belize City; Edreena Lambey – Ms. Garifuna Belmopan; Latoya Castillo – Ms. Garifuna Hopkins; Royisha Mena – Ms. Garifuna Seine Bight; Fredleen Roches – Ms. Garifuna Peini; and Taryn Nunez – Ms. Garifuna Dangriga.

The contestants showcased their fluency of the language through their introduction and presentation which focused on an issue facing the Garifuna community or relevant to the theme for the November celebration. They also performed the various cultural dances and displayed the traditional clothing.

At the end of the night, Taryn Nunez was 2nd runner up, Latoya Castillo was 1st runner up and Edreena Lambey emerged victorious as the new Ms. Garifuna Belize.

Various cultural activities are scheduled in the different communities throughout the month. The theme for the 2018 celebration is Lawanserun Garifunaduau….Hadasi Sun Garinagu (Garifuna Progress……A Task for All Garinagu).