27.8 C
Belize City
Thursday, August 22, 2024

Police officers awarded for decades of service

Photo: (l-r) Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of...

Launch of Belize Music Project: 100 Years of Belizean Sound

Photo: (l-r) DJ Dala and Kenny Morgan by...

Dr. Martinez officially sworn in as Foreign Trade minister of state

Photo: Hon. Dr. Osmond Martinez sworn in...

Elderly man dies in motorcycle accident in OW

HeadlineElderly man dies in motorcycle accident in OW
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Fermin Lobo, deceased

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK, Mon. Aug. 19, 2024

An elderly man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Orange Walk Town on Saturday morning, August 17, 2024.

According to reports, around 10:00 a.m. that Saturday, 67-year-old Fermin Lobo was riding a motorcycle in the direction of Otro Benque Road en route to Trial Farm Village when he suddenly hit the rear left side of a metal carrier on a Meilun cargo bike which had reportedly been parked by its driver, 26-year-old Hugo Vasquez.

As a result of the collision, Lobo was hurled from the motorcycle and was severely injured. He died shortly after arriving at the Northern Regional Hospital around 10:22 a.m.

According to ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, Vasquez has been served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution pending charges resulting from the investigation, as reports suggested that he had parked the cargo bike in the area only moments before the incident occurred.

Check out our other content

Another man charged for Lake-I murder

Belize City residents charged for Courts Belmopan burglary

Duo charged for fisherman’s death

UB student alleges police brutality

Kidnapped, robbed, and beaten up in Cayo

Burglaries on the rise

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.