Police officers awarded for decades of service

Photo: Fermin Lobo, deceased

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK, Mon. Aug. 19, 2024

An elderly man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Orange Walk Town on Saturday morning, August 17, 2024.

According to reports, around 10:00 a.m. that Saturday, 67-year-old Fermin Lobo was riding a motorcycle in the direction of Otro Benque Road en route to Trial Farm Village when he suddenly hit the rear left side of a metal carrier on a Meilun cargo bike which had reportedly been parked by its driver, 26-year-old Hugo Vasquez.

As a result of the collision, Lobo was hurled from the motorcycle and was severely injured. He died shortly after arriving at the Northern Regional Hospital around 10:22 a.m.

According to ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, Vasquez has been served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution pending charges resulting from the investigation, as reports suggested that he had parked the cargo bike in the area only moments before the incident occurred.