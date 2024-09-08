Belize City Council Flag Raising Ceremony

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 3, 2024

Bishop Elswith Claire was officially inducted as the first woman to hold the office of President and the third Bishop of the Belize/Honduras Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas.

She was inducted on Sunday, September 1, at the Wesley Church on Albert Street in Belize City.

From humble beginnings in a single-parent household in Dangriga Town, she was associated with the Methodist Church for her entire life – starting at Sunday School, then transitioning to youth groups and attending several activities.

Claire was instilled with three values at a young age by her mother – love, hope, and faith. “These things I learned. I was defiant as a child. I had my struggles, and I used to give trouble; however, my mother kept me on track and ensured we had to go to church three times a day every Sunday, from 9:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. you’re back in church, and it was a routine,” she said.

At 10 years old, Claire declared that one day she would become a preacher, but wasn’t certain that would come to fruition because she also aspired to be married and have a family.

As her life went on, the thought of being in ministry was always in the back of Claire’s mind, and many years later, after achieving her family and having a career as a primary school teacher, she had a life-changing experience that made her go into ministry.

“I had a surgery, and it went bad. I almost died, and it was on that dying bed that the Lord said to me, ‘I’m calling you;’ … I’m lying on the bed, and there’s only one [way] you can look at is up. I couldn’t run anymore; I was running for 40 years,” she said.

… “I said ‘If you get me out of this bed, you got me for life! I will go where you ask me to go.’ He got me out of bed, and it was a conversion experience for my husband, and he vowed he would be by my side. That was heartwarming,” Claire added.

From there, Claire started her new career in the ministry, serving the Methodist Church in numerous areas throughout the country, until she was voted in as the first female Bishop and the third Bishop of the Belize/Honduras Methodist Church.

Bishop Claire’s newly gained position breaks down many barriers for women in the ministry, as it is male-dominated; however, she mentioned to Amandala that there are few to no females wanting to join the church.

“I don’t see females coming forward, not even having the conversation,” she said. “We put it out there [but] the females aren’t coming. Some say, ‘Oh, well, that nuh look like ih mek lotta money.’ True; it’s not a high-paying job. It’s not even a job; it’s a vocation. I left my teaching after so many years to preach, and some people look at me and seh that I am crazy because of the money I was making as a teacher. I don’t make that as a preacher. It’s not having the mundane things; it’s about having faith in God that he will see you through,” Claire said.

Throughout the years, Claire mentioned that one of her biggest accomplishments while in ministry wasn’t any position or award, but when she saw the children she had taught move a step beyond her.

“At Wesley College, I just came from training, and the Lord sent me here as chaplain; and I said to the Lord, ‘I nuh know why yo send me yah;’ and little while after me and the Lord done talk, this one boy passed me and said, ‘I nuh believe eena God.’ I told him, ‘See me 3:30;’ and it was from that point that I realized what my purpose is. Today, that young man is a police officer. The gangs were after him to join. They tortured him, and he was saying, ‘If there was God, the gangs nuh wahn get me;’ so I had to help [him] see that there is God, and do better with his life,” she expressed.

At 66 years old, Bishop Claire gives thanks to God for putting her in this position to lead in the church.

“All I can say, to God be the glory! He has called me. He has used me and shown the world what a faithful servant looks like and acts like, and only Him I can glorify. If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be called to lead the flock for two countries, Belize and Honduras. I am their District President. I am their Bishop, so I give God the praise. Da Hihn do it; nuh me!” she said.