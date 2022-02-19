Everything is a farce, a myth

As long as Belize continues in a monarchical system, justice will never be achieved for the working class. As long as Belize continues with its neoliberal capitalist system, there will never be justice for the less fortunate ones. Many comment, many complain about the situation in which we live, but they never try to talk about other systems where the people come first, where the people are the ones who decide the destiny of their country. Here in Belize they don’t want to talk about that. They simply want to talk about gossip, or of such political party which is not doing or has not done what they should do for the good of the community.

Belizean intellectuals are afraid to talk about communism, afraid to talk about socialism, afraid to tell the difference between the neoliberal capitalist system and the other methods mentioned above. I’m not saying we must adopt one of those systems, but that we should study the good part it has for the benefit of the community as a whole. It is a shame to see that after 1964 until today’s date, justice has not been accomplished for Belizeans on a whole. And when I say Belizeans, I mean those whose roots are from here, those who built this country, not just those who were brought here enslaved, no; also our Maya people, the Mestizos for the reason that the Mestizaje started here in Chactemal of the Mayan World. The Garinagu also arrived after a war in which they were expelled from their homeland.

It is necessary to explain very well that the African descendants who are referred to as Creole here in Belize are a mixture of races, so the international official concept of such a term, is not a race, but it has become a custom and a culture to recognize this afro-indo-european mixture as Creole. It seems that it is also in law that the Creoles are an indigenous people here in Belize, even though they are a mixture of races, just like the Garinagu, who are mixed with the indigenous people of the Caribbean (Arawaks and Caribs), but that is not my point.

My point is that there is so much fear of talking about other systems that we fail to note that in Cuba, although they are under an economic, financial, commercial blockade for over 60 years and have been sanctioned by the United States and its allies, 95% of its inhabitants are well-prepared academically, technologically and scientifically. The system is set up in such a way whereby health and educational services do not cost the community a penny; the strategy that is employed is already paid for by the people themselves. Let’s not fool ourselves, the money that goes into the consolidated funds comes from the people. Let’s not make fools of ourselves: all that money from loans has to be paid by the people and gifts that are made to the government, are for the Belizean people. But they are spent on other things.

Lately, I’ve noticed that they are even afraid to mention the letters PUDP, why? Could it be because it was invented by a so-called “Spanish”? We all know that the two political parties have been one and the same; we all know that they work under the same boss, and we all know that after 40 years of independence, absolutely nothing has been done for the welfare of the Belizean people. It is a shame. They give goodwill speeches, what is called “lip service” here. They give what the people want to hear, but behind that there is nothing. They said they were bankrupt, that there was no money; whenever a political party enters they say the same—that the other left the boxes empty. However, there is so much money to make trips, to buy cars, to incur so many unnecessary expenses while the people they are hungry, hungry for food, not only for education, not only spiritual or moral hunger, they need to fill their stomachs.

How do you want a people to learn or be educated when they are hungry, when the belly is empty? Could it be that these thinkers who are called think tanks don’t know? Or they make a fool of themselves? How the hell do you want a country to rise up when the nation is down, impoverished, without work, sick, in a modern slavery where they care very little if they die, since there are more, there are others that can do the job. It is a shame for those Belizean intellectuals who make fools of themselves and do not try to help their own sisters and brothers who are in disgrace. I feel sorry for them! As a human being, I feel very sorry. Dear readers of this column, I have mentioned it many times; we need a new constitution, we need a new form of government, we need to leave that monarchy. I had to laugh when I read the Constitution on how the Queen of England, Queen of Belize, is supposed to choose the person who is going to represent her in this country when all that is a lie, a vile lie. The organization chart of the government system needs to be changed. We don’t have transparency, we don’t have democracy, we don’t have freedom. We are enslaved. Nothing has changed. That supposed independence was useless. Everything is a farce, a myth.

[email protected]

February 12, 2022

Finca Solana

Corozal Town