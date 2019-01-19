Ex-ComPol Whylie didn’t go quietly!

In his departing speech, former Commissioner of Police Allen Whylie spews bitterness; he says, however, that his enemies have not won.

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 17, 2019– Yesterday, at a command handover ceremony at the Police Training School compound in Belmopan, retired Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie, 54, who handed over command of the Belize Police Department to his successor, Commissioner Chester Williams, 44, surprised many when he literally lashed out at his detractors inside and outside the Police Department.

What should have been Whylie’s swan song turned out to be a speech laden with bitter accusations at the abrupt end of his career as Commissioner of Police. The former top cop was unsparing in remarks he aimed at his fellow police officers and the media, which he accused of orchestrating his removal from office.

“Over the last 2 years, I have experienced firsthand where there was an organized, sustained, coordinated and systematic attack against myself as the Commissioner of Police via social media by persons who did not know me personally.

“Attacks were also made by influential members of the Opposition and also by some sectors of the media. I have never responded to those attacks, as I was a member of a disciplined body and a public servant. As of 9th January 2019, I have been retired, so I am free to speak and whatever I say can no longer be associated with the Belize Police Department,” Whylie said.

The retired Commissioner of Police went on to say, “To my surprise, I will say that those persons ultimately achieved their objectives when on the 8th January 2019, I was called to a meeting and was informed that I was being retired effective immediately. I have served a little over 31 years as a police officer, except for a period where I first served as the Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of National Security and later as the Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Defence.

“I can say without a doubt, to those persons who were a part of the campaign to get me replaced or fired, that you have not broken me. You have not taken away anything from me. I am still the same humble person who says what he means and means what he says.

“Those who have wronged me, I know who they are. I want to let them know that I have forgiven them because I am first and foremost a spiritual person. To those officers who are gloating or prancing or crowing and gleeful as if they have won the Super Bowl or the Lotto, I say to you do not be, because unlike you, my book is already written. There was a beginning, middle and an ending. I have left the Belize Police Department with my head held high, my pride intact, my integrity intact and my reputation intact.”

Whylie said that he was successful as Commissioner of Police and used a number of statistics to make the point that he was successful in the fight against crime under his watch.

Whylie attributed his professional demise to what he called, “…a coordinated media campaign by persons, and that was well-known.”

One of the things that Whylie may be remembered for, however, is that he failed to carry out an investigation that he was ordered to conduct through a writ of mandamus from Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin.

On July 24, 2014, Chief Justice Benjamin ordered Whylie to investigate the Elvin Penner immigration scandal, but Whylie did not.

Up to now, the Belize Police Department has not investigated the Penner matter, although, according to the Director of Public Prosecutions, indictable offences may have been committed that are not statute- barred.

We do not know if Whylie’s successor, Williams, will reopen that investigation.