PEACE program concludes

Photo: Ex-minister Contreras declines to testify before Senate Committee

BELMOPAN, Mon. Oct. 28, 2024

Former Minister of Economic Development, Erwin Contreras declined to testify when he appeared on Monday morning, October 28, before the Special Senate Select Committee of Inquiry into the “Definitive” Agreement purportedly signed between the Government of Belize and Portico, the developers of Port of Magical Belize on October 1, 2020.

After being sworn in to tell the truth under oath, Contreras, in a prepared statement, submitted that the matter of inquiry was “sub judice” and therefore prohibited from public disclosure. He explained that his attorney has submitted an application to the High Court, and that the chair through her attorney has agreed not to issue any warrant or summons until the court determines the matter. Therefore, he could not violate a court order, and would not be compelled to testify without the benefit of his attorney, saying he could not comment on a matter which is before the court.

He further declined the committee chairperson, Senator Janelle Chanona’s invitation to read a section of the Legislative Assembly Ordinance, and walked out of the proceedings without any further apology or excuse, ignoring Chanona’s reminder that he was there under warrant.

Chanona had begun the day’s sitting with a preamble explaining the Committee’s terms of reference to investigate all relevant communications and documents in connection with the Definitive Agreement and the subsequent recommendations to Cabinet in May 2023. The committee had its required quorum of 4 members: Senators Janelle Chanona, Bevington Cal, Kevin Herrera and Isabel Bennett.