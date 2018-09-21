Expo 2018 saw decline in attendance numbers, but hailed as a success by BCCI

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 18, 2018– Thousands of Belizeans in search of a good bargain and wholesome fun and entertainment converged at the 22nd annual Expo Belize Marketplace on the ITVET campus (old Technical College campus) on Saturday and Sunday. Although the number of persons who attended this year’s Expo is less than the number of those in attendance at the Expo last year, the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) hailed it as a “landmark event.”

The BCCI, in a press release issued yesterday, Monday, reported that this year’s Expo had the participation of 110 companies which were spread out in 189 booths across the vast ITVET campus.

According to the BCCI release, 13,000 visitors attended the Expo between Saturday and Sunday. Last year’s Expo reportedly had an attendance of 14,000.

BCCI said the Expo has evolved over the years into more than just a marketplace, and that it is now also a place to test new goods and get feedback from customers.

The BCCI release said: “The main stage was filled with our local entertainment—Ernestine Carballo, Cocono Bwai, Terry and the Bruk Down Band, and Super Furia Band.” The release also noted, “This year we made history in having the participation of the youngest exhibitor ever, Ms. Jaelynn Crawford, who debuted her company ‘Craftastic J’”. The release did not mention Crawford’s age, however.

The BCCI said it is continuously grateful for the support of the business community, its sponsors, and the Belizean public.