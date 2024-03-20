Fabers Road man gunned down

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 18, 2024

Police are investigating who would want to murder Liston Williams, 26, an unemployed resident of Madam Liz Avenue in the Fabers Road Extension area of Belize City.

Reports suggest that minutes before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Williams was heading home on his motorcycle, and when he arrived at the intersection of Woodpecker Street and Madam Liz Avenue, he was approached by a male individual who fired several shots in his direction

Reports indicate that Williams was hit multiple times – in the right butt cheek, right side of the head, both sides of his chest, right hip, and right armpit – and he collapsed to the pavement and perished where he was shot.

Police say Williams was the intended target, and as to who they thought would want him dead, Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams hinted to the local media that possibly persons close to the deceased may have committed the crime.

“Some of the killings we’re seeing, or a majority, are friends against friends. We believe that Mr. Williams was killed by his associates. I’m not going to say who, but his associates are the ones who are responsible for his killing,” he said.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, expressed similar statements; however, he didn’t specify an exact motive to the media, and classified it as an internal dispute with persons in the area.

ACP Romero also noted that several persons have been detained in connection with police investigations.

Williams leaves behind one child.