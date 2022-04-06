Face-to-face learning will soon resume— MoE

BELIZE CITY, Fri. April 1, 2022– In a press release issued this week, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology (MoECST) indicated that it has given the green light for all schools to return to their pre-pandemic modes of instruction, which means a complete return to face-to-face learning. This complete return to the classroom is expected to replace the current hybrid system of instruction which consists of both face-to-face lessons and online learning and which has been the arrangement at many local schools since its introduction in January, when over 250 schools were reopened. The rollout of that mix of in-person classes and online instruction had been deemed mostly a success after status reports from the Ministry of Health & Wellness shared in February showed that, despite a number of students and educators having been sent home after displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, no major virus outbreaks were detected in any specific school. And one of the Ministry’s more recent reports indicated that 549 out of Belize’s 600 schools had been approved for hybrid learning, with more applications still coming in from the remaining institutions as of March 16.

Amidst such positive developments, GoB released Statutory Instrument No. 61 of 2022, which removed almost all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate in private and public establishments and the two-year curfew that had been imposed on Belizeans. The MoECST used that S.I. as a springboard to announce via a press release on Friday, April 1, that the green light for face-to-face classes was being granted to all schools within the country.

The Ministry did, however, state that all existing safety protocols such as indoor mask-wearing, hand-washing, sanitizing and monitoring for COVID-like symptoms would continue to be of paramount importance for all students and educators.

The press release also went on to state that the Ministry is aware of the “varied circumstances and experiences” facing schools and will therefore allow staggered schedules to be maintained for those who are not fully ready to begin face-to-face lessons. evertheless, teachers must be prepared to resume physical classes in the upcoming academic year.

“It is our position now that schools may begin to chart their return to pre-pandemic daily schedules. Where schools do not feel that their circumstances permit them to return fully in the immediate, they may continue to operate under the staggered schedules. All schools, however, will be expected to return to the full pre-pandemic schedules for the 2022-2023 academic year,” stated the release from the Education Ministry.

The MoECST said that they will continue to work with public health experts in order to prioritize the well-being of all students. Notably, the Government of Belize has announced that it is in the process of trying to acquire vaccines for children ages 5-11 to propel the country closer to the 70% immunity mark.