74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Home General Face-to-face learning will soon resume— MoE
General

Face-to-face learning will soon resume— MoE

SourceKory Leslie (freelance writer)
202

BELIZE CITY, Fri. April 1, 2022– In a press release issued this week, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology (MoECST) indicated that it has given the green light for all schools to return to their pre-pandemic modes of instruction, which means a complete return to face-to-face learning. This complete return to the classroom is expected to replace the current hybrid system of instruction which consists of both face-to-face lessons and online learning and which has been the arrangement at many local schools since its introduction in January, when over 250 schools were reopened. The rollout of that mix of in-person classes and online instruction had been deemed mostly a success after status reports from the Ministry of Health & Wellness shared in February showed that, despite a number of students and educators having been sent home after displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, no major virus outbreaks were detected in any specific school. And one of the Ministry’s more recent reports indicated that 549 out of Belize’s 600 schools had been approved for hybrid learning, with more applications still coming in from the remaining institutions as of March 16.

Amidst such positive developments, GoB released Statutory Instrument No. 61 of 2022, which removed almost all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate in private and public establishments and the two-year curfew that had been imposed on Belizeans. The MoECST used that S.I. as a springboard to announce via a press release on Friday, April 1, that the green light for face-to-face classes was being granted to all schools within the country.

The Ministry did, however, state that all existing safety protocols such as indoor mask-wearing, hand-washing, sanitizing and monitoring for COVID-like symptoms would continue to be of paramount importance for all students and educators.

The press release also went on to state that the Ministry is aware of the “varied circumstances and experiences” facing schools and will therefore allow staggered schedules to be maintained for those who are not fully ready to begin face-to-face lessons. evertheless, teachers must be prepared to resume physical classes in the upcoming academic year.

“It is our position now that schools may begin to chart their return to pre-pandemic daily schedules. Where schools do not feel that their circumstances permit them to return fully in the immediate, they may continue to operate under the staggered schedules. All schools, however, will be expected to return to the full pre-pandemic schedules for the 2022-2023 academic year,” stated the release from the Education Ministry.

The MoECST said that they will continue to work with public health experts in order to prioritize the well-being of all students. Notably, the Government of Belize has announced that it is in the process of trying to acquire vaccines for children ages 5-11 to propel the country closer to the 70% immunity mark.

Previous articleJasmine Hartin to face Supreme Court trial
Next articleMotorcyclist crashes into parked cane truck

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Man Allegedly Beaten to Death by BDF

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022-- A grieving mother is currently demanding justice for her son after he succumbed to injuries sustained from...
Read more
General

Two killed in Cayo RTA’s

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022-- A daylight motorcycle traffic accident in Santa Elena Town, Cayo District, claimed the life of a member of...
Read more
General

Escapee Edward Saldano caught

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022-- Just two days after police issued a call for his recapture, 21-year-old Edward Saldano, who had escaped from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Man Allegedly Beaten to Death by BDF

General
ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022-- A grieving mother is currently demanding justice for her son after he succumbed to injuries sustained from...
Read more

Two killed in Cayo RTA’s

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022-- A daylight motorcycle traffic accident in Santa Elena Town, Cayo District, claimed the life of a member of...
Read more

Escapee Edward Saldano caught

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022-- Just two days after police issued a call for his recapture, 21-year-old Edward Saldano, who had escaped from...
Read more

Motorcyclist crashes into parked cane truck

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022-- A motorcyclist from the village of Sarteneja in the Corozal District met an untimely death this past Friday...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Atrocity or Opportunity

Editorial
Sun. Apr. 3, 2022 The recent visit on Saturday, March 19, of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, excited...
Read more

A referendum could only delay the inevitable

Editorial
Last week Krem News reported that a handful of pastors, members of the National Evangelical Association (NEAB) and Roman Catholic priest, John Robinson had...
Read more

Belize football fans, patient and long-suffering

Editorial
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 The last time Belize football fans and citizens countrywide were in a real celebratory mood for our national male team, the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
When I was a young university student in the United States running around with black activists, I didn’t want to hear anything about the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are at least two generations of Belizeans, which is to say, the post-independence/television/phone generations, which would have almost no idea of what is really involved...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the COVID-19 virus broke out in March of 2020, almost two years ago, I remember thinking to myself that the only way our...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper