House meeting on Friday, October 18

Photo: (Top l-r) Luis Alfredo Tiul Sr., Matilda Games

(Bottom l-r) Luis Alfredo Tiul Jr., Elizabet Tiul

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Oct. 24, 2024

A family in Belmopan is in police custody after they allegedly held a woman captive for a few days at their home on John Saldivar Boulevard, Maya Mopan area of Belmopan after she reportedly attempted to run away.

According to official police reports, on Tuesday, October 15, the victim – Jaidy Dorado, 23, a Belizean housewife—attempted to run away from her husband’s family with plans of staying with a relative. However, when she arrived at her relative’s home the following day, she discovered that no one was at home, which led her to return to her in-laws’.

After she returned, the family – her father-in-law. Luis Alfredo Tiul, Sr., 45, a Guatemalan pastor; her husband, Luis Alfredo Tiul, Jr., 24, a Belizean; and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Tiul, 43, a Mexican housewife – immediately tied her two hands and feet with pieces of cloth and placed her under the indoor steps.

While she was being tied, Dorado allegedly was beaten by the family with a stick over her entire body, and remained tied up until Wednesday, October 23, when police arrived at the home, loosened the pieces of cloth, and placed them in a garbage bag. Dorado was found with injuries to her hands and feet, and soiled with urine and feces.

She told them that she had not been fed, and only ate chips which the children in the house gave her, and she was not allowed to bathe while she was held captive. She mentioned that Tiul, Sr. was the one who beat her the most, and touched her breasts and private parts.

After the police untied her, Dorado was allowed to bathe, and was afterward taken to the Western Regional Hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition. The children residing at the home were placed in the care of Dorado’s aunt.

“Many women out there are living in an abusive life, and they are afraid to come forward and speak, because in many instances the abuser is the money earner in the house, and they fear losing that income; and because of that, they don’t report those cases. We encourage women and men who are victims of domestic violence to come forward and see what we can do to help them,” said Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams.

“… We are looking at whatever we can [do to] help, and whatever help she may [need] we will seek from other agencies to see how we can assist. Maybe getting her in a safe house, if her family is not able to keep her safe, then we can speak to Haven House or some other institution so she can be able to get herself together,” he added.

Unconfirmed reports are that Dorado was pregnant when her ordeal began; however, those reports were not confirmed by ComPol Williams.

Neighbors of Tiul, Sr., question his status as a religious pastor. Some neighbors allege that he practices witchcraft, and that he has killed animals (pets) in the Maya Mopan area where he lives.

Reports earlier today indicated that the three Tiul family members had been detained pending charges as police investigations continued.

However, reports late this evening are that four persons – the three Tiul family members as well as another individual – have all been detained and charged in connection with the incident involving the victim, Jaidy Dorado, 23. Police have arrested and charged 45-year-old Luis Alfredo Tiul, Sr., Guatemalan Pastor, and 59-year-old Matilda Gamez, a Guatemalan national, for the crime of “administering noxious matter”. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Luis Alfredo Tiul, Jr., an unemployed Belizean, was arrested and charged for “aggravated assault and wounding.” In addition, Luis Alfredo Tiul, Sr. and his Mexican housewife Elizabeth Tiul were arrested and jointly charged for “kidnapping, aggravated assault and wounding”; and Luis Alfredo Tiul, Sr. was also charged with “sexual assault.”