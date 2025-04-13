27 C
Dr. Leroy Almendarez becomes Public Utilities CEO

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 10,...

Michael Gordon’s works showcased at Imagination Factri

Micheal Gordon by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr....

From warehouse attendant to attorney-at-law

Attorney Alford Humes by Roy Davis (Freelance Writer) BELIZE...

Fatal motorcycle collision in Toledo

By Deshan Swasey

Scene of collision

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Thurs. Apr. 10, 2025

A road traffic accident took place on Thursday afternoon, April 10, in southern Belize, which claimed the life of a motorist.

Initial reports indicate that the accident occurred after 1:00 p.m. in Cattle Landing Village, Toledo District, at a location known as Borland’s Curve, where a motorcycle collided with the front of a pickup truck, causing fatal injuries to the motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Edgar Chen, a resident of Indian Creek Village. He was travelling toward Punta Gorda Town when he reportedly collided with the pickup truck which was heading in the opposite direction. Chen fell to the pavement after the crash, and died at the scene.

Chen leaves behind three young boys.

