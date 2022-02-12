74 F
Belize City
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Father of 2 faces extradition for RTA 23 years ago

Osmar Eliaser Correa

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 9, 2022– A resident of Belmopan who is facing possible extradition is currently on remand at the Belize Central Prison after being denied bail in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday of this week. Osmar Eliaser Correa, 46, was informed by Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser of the reason for his arrest—an order issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for his extradition to the US so that he can answer to charges for a fatal road traffic accident that reportedly occurred in that country 23 years ago.

Reports are that the extradition request was handed down by the US Embassy in Belmopan on January 14 of this year. Correa had reportedly absconded from the US more than 20 years ago following the incident. Now a husband, father of two, and successful businessman, he will possibly have to face charges for his past actions that may very well land him in prison for an extended period.

According to his attorney, David Morales, who argued fervently for bail to be granted to his client, Correa is claiming that the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred in 1998, are different from the scenario being described by the US authorities. Morales, who has lived in Belize for almost 23 years, has been reportedly traversing the western and northern borders with his passport without encountering any difficulty. Yet, he was denied bail on the grounds that he is a flight risk. He was informed, however, that he does have the option of applying to the Supreme Court for bail.

Morales is asserting that the US’s delayed legal response to this matter is now affecting his client’s life and livelihood. Correa will remain remanded until March 8, when the extradition hearing is set to continue.

