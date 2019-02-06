Female footballers invited to skills training at ITVET compound

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Feb. 3, 2019– Long time female football coach/trainer, Anthony Phillips informed us today that he is inviting female footballers to attend daily training sessions from Monday to Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., at the ITVET compound (Old Belize Technical College).

According to the flyer he shared with us, players at all levels – Primary, Elite, High School – are welcome.

Phillips once co-managed/owned the Millennium Girls football team, winner of a number of local and inter district tournaments. Some veteran female members of that team are presently part of the training team at the camp, which will be “all year round.”

Contact persons are: Mr. Phillips at 626-2865; Mrs. Melanie Bryant at 623-1743; Ms. Ana Gonzales at 663-3770; and Ms. Helen Flowers at 631-5859.