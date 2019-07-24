Fences and things

Dear Editor,

There are, I believe, three places in Belmopan the curious visitor might want to see, especially during the upcoming national celebrations: the Parliament building, the US/British Embassies and the Governor General’s (G-G) official residence.

The first is unfenced (no further comment); for the second grouping, there is only security fencing, by nature low on aesthetics; and the third—well that’s what this piece is about.

These sites are significant because of their symbolism, mostly historical, but also architectural and cultural.

The grounds of the G-G’s residence is beautiful: stately Aztec palms, curving driveways that rise gently, fruit trees about and welcoming lawns—thoughtful landscaping. There’s too, the sight of a mansion on a hill which never fails to excite.

The fencing, the single distraction, was once attractive to look at too. It now needs sprucing up. Concrete posts have become mildewed and mottled; metal pipes are corroding; sections of footing have disappeared beneath overgrowth and the bilge of time.

Together, these casualties of nature have diluted somewhat our oft-touted claim to the city’s enviable civic consciousness.

If as a community we can muster the will to find a remedy for these shortcomings, here are three suggestions. None is an easy fix:

• Hide the old fence behind a croton hedge;

• A future tenant may decide to make the facelift an issue and use the oath as a veto, now that the situation has become so manifest. (There’s precedence for that); or,

• Roll off the chain-link, white-lime the concrete, repaint the metal posts, and raise the footings.

While about it, some perimeter lighting could add to the delight of passersby.

Not in time for September things, but in due course, perhaps? And please, stick with the original colors.

Hart Tillett, Belmopan