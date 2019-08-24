Fernanda Garcia, 64, stabbed by grandson

She refused to give him money to buy drugs

TRINIDAD, Orange Walk District, Thurs. Aug. 22, 2019– Fernanda Garcia, 64, a domestic, was treated at the Northern Regional Hospital for stab wounds to her chest and body.

Information to us is that about 5:30 yesterday, Garcia and other family members were in her house in the village when a relative went to her and asked for $5.00 to buy drugs. She refused to give him and the relative attacked and stabbed her. Garcia said that he stole $300 from her and then he ran out of the house.

Garcia was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital, where doctors described the injuries as not life-threatening. Latest news to us today is that she was treated and released from the hospital today.

ACP Joseph Myvett said that they are looking for the relative.