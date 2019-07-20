FFB announces Female U-17 National Team players for CONCACAF Qualifiers in August

BELMOPAN, Mon. July 15, 2019– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is calling the final U-17 female players to camp for a one-day training on Wednesday, July 15. The players are to report at the FFB HQ by 9:00 a.m., where they will continue to prepare for the CONCACAF U-17 Girls Qualifiers in Bridgetown Barbados in August 2019.

-press release-

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: The above Female U-17 players called to camp are (GK – goalkeeper, D – defence, M – midfield, F – forward): from Orange Walk – Kaite Jones (M) and Amani Alvarez (M); from Belmopan – Roshanny Narvaez (M), Tiana Rowley (M), Ashley Rodriguez (M), Jaleeny Belisle (GK), Stephany Barrientos (D) and Briah Ho (F); from San Pedro – Tanya Teul (M), Bebee Lopez (D) and Denisia Pineda (GK); from Stann Creek – Shadette Lino (D), Shenda Casimiro (F) and Shanell Thomas (D); from Belize District – Carlene Tillett (D) and Saudy Rivera (D); and from Cayo – Keonda Kayaba (D), Jesselle Conorque (F), Florine Vasquez (M) and Kelly Dawson (F).)