FFB welcomes return of our National Male U-17 Team; satisfied with performance in stage 1 of long range plan

BELMOPAN, Fri. Apr. 5, 2019– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) joins the nation in welcoming back our young and talented U-17 Boys National Team, who represented us in Bradenton, Florida at the U-17 Concacaf tournament.

The scores of the games contested at the tournament were not favorable for Belize. The FFB does not measure and assess the success of our team on the scores but, instead, on the capacity of our boys to adhere to a new system of playing, and sustaining it in a disciplined and determined manner.

The Technical Department is very satisfied with what has been achieved thus far, and reminds all stakeholders that all new ventures and investments take time to produce optimal results. There is still a lot of work ahead; however, we are now seeing our team play with more organization on the field, playing possession football, and displaying the capacity to confidently play the ball from the back.

Our players have experienced the possibilities of our new direction, and are beginning to “Believe in the Process.” We look forward to your continued support for the development of our youths.

– press release –

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: In games last week Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Belize drew, 1-1, with Dominica; lost, 2-1, to Antigua & Barbuda; and lost, 3-1, to Dominican Republic. Respect to our youths! It’s a decent start, no shutout or lopsided scores, for a team that, according to FFB Senior Vice President in charge of National Teams, Marlon Kuylen, is slated to form the base of our National “A” Team for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.)