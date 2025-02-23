Handmade by Belize

Ozen Osburn Rhaburn, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 20, 2025

A fisherman has been charged in connection with the death of a well-liked ITVET teacher, 23-year-old Simon Arana of Hope Creek Village, Stann Creek District, who was gunned down at his home after a day’s work on February 10.

Simon Arana Jr., deceased

Arana was reportedly relaxing on the porch of his home, where he lived alone in the village, when gunshots were fired in his direction. Initial reports indicated that the shots were fired by two gunmen who approached his home without his being aware of their presence and started shooting at him when they saw the opportunity to do so, killing him on the scene, and escaping on foot.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw Arana lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

So far, one man has been charged in connection with Arana’s death – 28-year-old Ozen Osburn Rhaburn of Belize City. Rhaburn faces charges for the crimes of abetment to commit murder, and discharging a firearm in public.

Although an arrest has been made, no motive for the shooting has yet been established.