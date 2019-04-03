Fisherman fined $3,000 for one bullet

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 1, 2019– Shane Morgan, 42, a fisherman of 6785 Western Avenue who was charged with keeping ammunition without a gun license after he was found with one live 9-millimeter round, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Tricia Pitts Anderson.

Because Morgan saved the court time by pleading guilty and it was his first offence, Senior Magistrate Anderson invoked a proviso and spared him a custodial sentence. She fined him $3,000 and she gave him until November 30 to pay.

If he defaults on payment he will serve one year in prison.

The incident which led to the charge, occurred about 2 p.m. on March 29. Members of the police’s Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) executed a search at Morgan’s residence and reported that they found the ammunition under a large box in a room at the southern end of the house.