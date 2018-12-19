Fisherman, Greg Dillon, 32, missing at sea for a week

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 17, 2018– A fisherman has been missing for a week after he went on a fishing trip for a few days. Greg Dillon, 32, of #18 Landivar Street, was last seen by his wife, Genay Dillon, on Saturday, December 8, at around 3 p.m. when she dropped him off at Northern Fishermen Cooperative on North Front Street in Belize City.

Genay said that she spoke to him on Saturday after he had safely arrived at his fishing camp in Turneffe. He spoke to his wife again on Sunday, December 9.

On Monday, December 10, the watchman at the camp reported to have seen him leave the camp alone, en route to Belize City in his blue and white, 23-foot-long fiberglass boat, WHYVETTE, which had on a Suzuki 40 HP engine, at 6:30 a.m.

Dillon’s family has been searching for him in the Turneffe area, and the Coast Guard is also actively searching for him.

Dillon is 5 feet 9 inches in height with a brown complexion and is of East Indian descent. He has a low haircut, with facial hair. He has tattoos of a grim reaper, some small skulls, and the Aquarius symbol on his left forearm.