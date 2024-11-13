Japan Day in Belize

Photo: Guillermo Martinez, deceased

by Charles Gladden

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Nov. 11, 2024

The lifeless body of a man was found floating in a body of water in the Riverside area of Dangriga Town on Friday, November 8. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Guillermo Martinez of Dangriga Town, who was known as “Fonto King,” because he made a living selling tobacco leaf.

According to reports, authorities found Martinez’s decomposing body floating in the sea after 7:30 a.m. in a face-down position between two fishing boats along the river bank.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Martinez’s body had its left hand detached from the elbow down, and his right foot had three bullet holes. ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, did not confirm those reports when asked by reporters.

Members of the community mentioned that Martinez didn’t socialize much, and have no idea who wanted him dead. However, he had a rap sheet to his name. On November 1st he was released from the Belize Central Prison after spending a year in jail for a theft charge.

Apart from his latest conviction, Martinez had been charged for the murder of a Honduran national living in Dangriga Town in 2009, but was acquitted of the charge in 2014.

ACP Romero mentioned that Martinez’s body is awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Martinez was reportedly last seen in the community five days before his death.