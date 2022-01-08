74 F
Belize City
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Home Sports Football community mourns tragic death of footballer/official Justin Milligan
Sports

Football community mourns tragic death of footballer/official Justin Milligan

190
Justin Milligan

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 5, 2022– A shocking double-murder on Monday evening on the old Maskall Road has resulted in an outpouring of affection and condolences for 21-year-old Justin Milligan, who was one of two men killed in the incident. The other, 36-year-old Raymond Dominguez, with whom Justin was reportedly playing video games inside the lower flat of a house, was apparently the main target of the over thirty shots reportedly fired by the assailant(s) who had entered through an open doorway.

Our sincere condolences from the sports desk to the families of both young men; and a prayer for the soul(s) of the cold-blooded killer(s), who brazenly took away Jah gift of life, but continue to walk on Jah earth, breathe in Jah air, and bask in Jah sunshine. Peace and love is the best way, brethren, as we all fall short of the glory. Rest in peace, brothers Justin Milligan and Raymond Dominguez!

Though not a star player, Justin was very active in the football community as a game official at amateur and youth games in the Belize District.

Below are some of the Facebook posts:

Ladyville Rising Stars
The Ladyville Rising Stars FC would like to extend our condolences to the Milligan family in the tragic loss of Justin Milligan. Justin would give of his time and referee our annual summer league tournament along with his brother Mark. Mark, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. RIP, young brother.

Caesar Ridge FC
The Management of Caesar Ridge FC takes this time out to extend and express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Milligan Family on the untimely and devastating passing of their beloved brother, referee and baller Jüstîñ Mîllìgåñ who was tragically lost to gun violence. We hope and pray that our Creator sends his Angel of comfort to be with you all throughout this difficult time of bereavement.

We also take this time out to condemn gun violence and killings.

RIP & Rise in Glory, “Juss Buss”.

Belize District Football Association
On behalf of the Belize District Football Association we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Milligan family on the passing of our brother, our referee assistant, our teammate and our friend, Mr. Justin Milligan. We will definitely miss your jovial personality. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Football Federation of Belize
The Football Federation of Belize and the Referee Department take this opportunity to express our condolences to the Milligan family. Justin Milligan was a promising referee potential who unfortunately lost his life to gun violence yesterday. We also send condolences to the Dominguez family.

Previous articleMin. Musa’s Leadership Intervention Unit presents plans for 2022
Next articleAmandala 1975 football flashback – Christobal Mayen

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Krem New Year’s Classic winners crossing the finish line

Read more
Sports

Amandala 1975 football flashback – Christobal Mayen

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Ha! We think you will all like this one from the Amandala of Friday, January 13, 1975: Christobal’s Miracle M.C.C....
Read more
Sports

An Amandala 1980 football flashback – Ricky Gongora & Maurice Jones

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Dec. 28, 2021-- While trying to fulfill a picture search request by recent Belizean American Football Hall of Fame honoree, legendary...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Krem New Year’s Classic winners crossing the finish line

Sports
Read more

Amandala 1975 football flashback – Christobal Mayen

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Ha! We think you will all like this one from the Amandala of Friday, January 13, 1975: Christobal’s Miracle M.C.C....
Read more

Football community mourns tragic death of footballer/official Justin Milligan

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 5, 2022-- A shocking double-murder on Monday evening on the old Maskall Road has resulted in an outpouring of affection...
Read more

Min. Musa’s Leadership Intervention Unit presents plans for 2022

Politics
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- A few weeks ago, one of the first actions of the Leadership Intervention Unit (LIU) established by the...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

GOB helped break the sugar impasse, but it must do more

Editorial
More than five decades after it became the number one export earner in Belize, the sugarcane industry maintains its importance in our economy. Tourism...
Read more

2022 is here. Stay sweet, Belize!

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 The New Year in Belize started with a glorious, sunshine morning, with a fresh southeasterly breeze, and clear blue sky… what...
Read more

Select ministries — what they did in 2021, what we expect in 2022

Editorial
No Government of Belize since we became a self-governing country in 1964 and got our independence in 1981 has been battered by headwinds to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper