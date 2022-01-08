Football community mourns tragic death of footballer/official Justin Milligan

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 5, 2022– A shocking double-murder on Monday evening on the old Maskall Road has resulted in an outpouring of affection and condolences for 21-year-old Justin Milligan, who was one of two men killed in the incident. The other, 36-year-old Raymond Dominguez, with whom Justin was reportedly playing video games inside the lower flat of a house, was apparently the main target of the over thirty shots reportedly fired by the assailant(s) who had entered through an open doorway.

Our sincere condolences from the sports desk to the families of both young men; and a prayer for the soul(s) of the cold-blooded killer(s), who brazenly took away Jah gift of life, but continue to walk on Jah earth, breathe in Jah air, and bask in Jah sunshine. Peace and love is the best way, brethren, as we all fall short of the glory. Rest in peace, brothers Justin Milligan and Raymond Dominguez!

Though not a star player, Justin was very active in the football community as a game official at amateur and youth games in the Belize District.

Below are some of the Facebook posts:

Ladyville Rising Stars

The Ladyville Rising Stars FC would like to extend our condolences to the Milligan family in the tragic loss of Justin Milligan. Justin would give of his time and referee our annual summer league tournament along with his brother Mark. Mark, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. RIP, young brother.

Caesar Ridge FC

The Management of Caesar Ridge FC takes this time out to extend and express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Milligan Family on the untimely and devastating passing of their beloved brother, referee and baller Jüstîñ Mîllìgåñ who was tragically lost to gun violence. We hope and pray that our Creator sends his Angel of comfort to be with you all throughout this difficult time of bereavement.

We also take this time out to condemn gun violence and killings.

RIP & Rise in Glory, “Juss Buss”.

Belize District Football Association

On behalf of the Belize District Football Association we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Milligan family on the passing of our brother, our referee assistant, our teammate and our friend, Mr. Justin Milligan. We will definitely miss your jovial personality. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Football Federation of Belize

The Football Federation of Belize and the Referee Department take this opportunity to express our condolences to the Milligan family. Justin Milligan was a promising referee potential who unfortunately lost his life to gun violence yesterday. We also send condolences to the Dominguez family.