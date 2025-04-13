Dr. Leroy Almendarez becomes Public Utilities CEO

Attorney Alford Humes

by Roy Davis (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 7, 2025

Alford Alrick Humes, 39, a former warehouse attendant for Brodies store, located on Albert Street, who is currently employed at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), was called to the Bar this morning in a short ceremony that was held in the courtroom of Justice Derick Sylvester. Humes was nominated by Senior Counsel Simeon Sampson.

Humes is the son of a single mother, and he has a son and ten other siblings. He was born and raised on the southside of Belize City, in the Lake Independence area, and he began his working career as a warehouse attendant for the Albert Street section of Brodies. He then moved on to become a customer service agent for Ready Call Center on Queen Street, before taking up work as an assistant pharmacist at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

But Humes, driven by ambition, then went to work at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), first as a Civilian Prosecutor, and then on March 15, 2025, he was elevated to the position of Crown Counsel.

“I’m most grateful that I have made my family proud of my achievement, and I believe that through more hard work and dedication I will achieve more”, he said.

Humes obtained his Bachelor of Law degree with honors through studies he did online at Anglia Ruskin University in London, England. He received a Legal Practice Certificate (LPC) and a Master’s of Law certificate (LLM), from the University of London.

He began working at the Office of the DPP in November 2012.

He attended St. John’s College Junior College and graduated with an Associate degree in Criminal Justice.

Humes is a good example of how a person can come from humble beginnings and make huge professional advancements, which others would not have thought possible.